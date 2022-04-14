SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Short Interest Update

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 528.6% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEGXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,450 ($18.89) to GBX 1,585 ($20.65) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($17.59) to GBX 1,600 ($20.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($19.55) to GBX 1,560 ($20.33) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEGRO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $956.14.

Get SEGRO alerts:

Shares of SEGXF remained flat at $$17.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.90. SEGRO has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.