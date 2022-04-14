SEI Investments (SEIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SEI Investments to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $57.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $54.03 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

