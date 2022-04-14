Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $91.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Selective Insurance is poised to witness top-line growth backed by sustained premium growth across its segments. Premiums have benefited from compelling portfolio, high retention ratio, pure renewal price increase and new business growth. Net investment income should benefit from alternative investments in other investments portfolio. It estimates investment income of $200 million from alternative investments in 2022. Geographic expansion plays a vital role in growth. It boasts solid capital position supporting effective capital deployment that enhances shareholder value. Shares of Selective Insurance have undeperformed the industry in the past year. However, its exposure to cat loss induces earnings volatility. For 2022 it estimates combined ratio, excluding catastrophe losses, of 91%. Escalating expenses put pressure on operating margin expansion.”

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $86.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.74. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $73.21 and a 52 week high of $94.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $867.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,666,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,701,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,531,000 after buying an additional 228,502 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,974,000 after buying an additional 219,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,838,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,378,000 after buying an additional 160,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 886,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,671,000 after purchasing an additional 143,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

