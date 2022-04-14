SelfKey Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.82 Million (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last week, SelfKey has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SelfKey coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. SelfKey has a total market cap of $42.10 million and $11.82 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00034173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00104520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SelfKey Coin Profile

SelfKey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,969,446 coins. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey . SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling SelfKey

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

