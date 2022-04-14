Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.25

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.25 and traded as high as $54.85. Seneca Foods shares last traded at $53.96, with a volume of 43,351 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seneca Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Seneca Foods ( NASDAQ:SENEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $445.59 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 9.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 14.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 7.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Seneca Foods by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 3,120.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, and CherryMan.

