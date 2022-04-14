Sentinel Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $64.04 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $64.04 million and $3.34 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00053237 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00016099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005347 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

