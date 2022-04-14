SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Director Buys $1,032,000.00 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) Director Mark S. Peek acquired 30,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.40 per share, with a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:S traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.12. 2,380,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,681,672. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.93.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on S. Cowen reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SentinelOne from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in SentinelOne by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,225 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,713 shares during the period. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $132,295,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE bought a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $95,950,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $84,323,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

