Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 980.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SQZZF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,725. Serica Energy has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.48.
