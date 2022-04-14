Shadows (DOWS) Price Reaches $0.0357 on Exchanges

Shadows (DOWS) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $946,474.49 and approximately $36,622.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shadows has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0357 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00034012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00104157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows (CRYPTO:DOWS) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

