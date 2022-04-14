Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Up 126.9% in March

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 126.9% from the March 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
OTCMKTS:SHPMF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.66. 12,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,046. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $2.31.
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
