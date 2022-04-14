Sharing Services Global Co. (OTCMKTS:SHRG) Short Interest Up 296.2% in March

Sharing Services Global Co. (OTCMKTS:SHRG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 296.2% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SHRG stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,890. Sharing Services Global has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.
