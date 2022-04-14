Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Cut to Hold at National Bankshares

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) was downgraded by National Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$40.50 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.03% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.25.

SJR.B traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$38.93. 285,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.43 billion and a PE ratio of 19.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.58. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of C$33.93 and a 1 year high of C$39.49.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

