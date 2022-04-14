SHIELD (XSH) Hits Market Capitalization of $102,691.41

SHIELD (XSH) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $102,691.41 and $29.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,037.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,028.34 or 0.07563707 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.61 or 0.00268768 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.16 or 0.00844602 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014335 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00092794 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $229.82 or 0.00574010 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006986 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.38 or 0.00360604 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

