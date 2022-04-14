Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €161.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €161.00 ($175.00) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($218.48) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($159.78) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($135.87) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($86.96) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €151.40 ($164.57).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

SAE stock opened at €77.64 ($84.39) on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €65.40 ($71.09) and a 52-week high of €205.40 ($223.26). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €86.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is €114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.