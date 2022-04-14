Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €161.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2022

Warburg Research set a €161.00 ($175.00) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($218.48) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($159.78) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($135.87) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($86.96) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €151.40 ($164.57).

SAE stock opened at €77.64 ($84.39) on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €65.40 ($71.09) and a 52-week high of €205.40 ($223.26). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €86.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is €114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.