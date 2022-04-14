Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TSCO. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 308 ($4.01) to GBX 327 ($4.26) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.30) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.24) target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 320.50 ($4.18).

TSCO opened at GBX 265.20 ($3.46) on Monday. Tesco has a 52-week low of GBX 219.40 ($2.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 304.10 ($3.96). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 281.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 280.88. The company has a market cap of £20.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Tesco’s payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

