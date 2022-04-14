Short Interest in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Drops By 77.6%

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 77.6% from the March 15th total of 16,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AE. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy in the third quarter valued at $456,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the third quarter worth about $223,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 329.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Adams Resources & Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Adams Resources & Energy stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,475. Adams Resources & Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $163.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $644.79 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

