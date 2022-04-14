Short Interest in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR) Expands By 1,107.1%

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 1,107.1% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 618,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 1.92% of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.70. 22,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,950. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.

