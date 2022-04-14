Short Interest in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Expands By 466.7%

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NIE traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.54. The stock had a trading volume of 49,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,397. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $32.27.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
