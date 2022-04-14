Short Interest in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Expands By 466.7%

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NIE traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.54. The stock had a trading volume of 49,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,397. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $32.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIE. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

