Short Interest in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) Drops By 65.2%

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,300 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the March 15th total of 310,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATAX. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ATAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.
America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 55.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that America First Multifamily Investors will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is currently 84.61%.
America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.
