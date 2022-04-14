Short Interest in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Declines By 72.9%

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 72.9% from the March 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 2.7% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 48,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANZU opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

