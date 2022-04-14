Short Interest in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Expands By 253.0%

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, an increase of 253.0% from the March 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCML. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BayCom by 37.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 224.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BayCom during the second quarter worth $215,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 46.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BayCom stock opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average is $20.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.81. BayCom has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $23.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. BayCom had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 8.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BayCom will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. BayCom’s payout ratio is presently 10.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

