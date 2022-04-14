Short Interest in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Expands By 623.0%

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a growth of 623.0% from the March 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 78,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 551,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 137,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.57. 1,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,258. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $8.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

