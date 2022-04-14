Short Interest in Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Increases By 2,300.0%

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BRVO opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Bravo Multinational has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.
Bravo Multinational Company Profile (Get Rating)
