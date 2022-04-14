Short Interest in Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Increases By 2,300.0%

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRVO opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Bravo Multinational has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

Bravo Multinational Incorporated engages in buying, leasing, and selling gaming equipment. The company was formerly known as Goldland Holdings Co and changed its name to Bravo Multinational Incorporated in April 2016. Bravo Multinational Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

