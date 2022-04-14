Short Interest in CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Declines By 85.8%

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 85.8% from the March 15th total of 147,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,726,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CBDD stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. CBD of Denver has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

CBD of Denver Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBD of Denver Inc engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol (CBD) products. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. The company was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc in 2018. CBD of Denver Inc is based in Centennial, Colorado.

