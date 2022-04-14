Short Interest in CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Increases By 466.7%

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
OTCMKTS:CTPCY opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23. CITIC has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $6.54.
