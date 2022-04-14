Short Interest in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Drops By 81.0%

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the March 15th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVU. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CPI Aerostructures by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CPI Aerostructures by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

Shares of CPI Aerostructures stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 48,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,552. CPI Aerostructures has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The company has a market cap of $30.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.82.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.