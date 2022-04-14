Short Interest in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Drops By 55.3%

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the March 15th total of 283,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:EOI opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $20.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

