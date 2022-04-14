Short Interest in Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Drops By 71.2%

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 798,300 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the March 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enservco during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enservco during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enservco during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enservco alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $2.63. 3,136,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,055,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.28. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $8.76.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.