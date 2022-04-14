Short Interest in EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Drops By 75.9%

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the March 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESLOY shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €185.00 ($201.09) to €189.00 ($205.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. HSBC raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($211.96) to €190.00 ($206.52) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.83.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.35. 31,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,702. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $75.26 and a fifty-two week high of $110.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.52.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

