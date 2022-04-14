Short Interest in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Decreases By 92.3%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the March 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.16. 43,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,274. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.59. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $57.99.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
