Short Interest in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Decreases By 92.3%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the March 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.16. 43,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,274. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.59. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $57.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 16,753 shares in the last quarter.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

