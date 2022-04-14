Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Expands By 550.0%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FVC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,341. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.92. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.066 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

