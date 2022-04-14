Short Interest in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Declines By 68.4%

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the March 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FSD stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,157. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.78. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $16.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSD. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

