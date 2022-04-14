Short Interest in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Expands By 125.9%

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 125.9% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.69. 53,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,089. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.89. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $40.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000.

