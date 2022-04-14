Short Interest in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) Rises By 130.8%

GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 130.8% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ GXII traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,405. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 170,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 80,849 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,897,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

