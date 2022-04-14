Short Interest in High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Declines By 87.5%

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

High Income Securities Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 86,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,067. High Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%.

About High Income Securities Fund (Get Rating)

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

