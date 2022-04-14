Short Interest in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Declines By 60.0%

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 363,800 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 909,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 908,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the third quarter worth about $74,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Shares of ICL stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $12.60. 2,381,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,322. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. ICL Group has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. ICL Group had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ICL Group will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

