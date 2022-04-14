Short Interest in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Grows By 268.1%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 450,500 shares, a growth of 268.1% from the March 15th total of 122,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USIG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 263.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USIG stock opened at $53.60 on Thursday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $61.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

