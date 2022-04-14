Short Interest in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Grows By 341.3%

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 797,000 shares, a growth of 341.3% from the March 15th total of 180,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,061,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $48.07. 567,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,147. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.96 and a one year high of $51.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.93.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 38,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,492,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.