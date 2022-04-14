Short Interest in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Grows By 341.3%

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 797,000 shares, a growth of 341.3% from the March 15th total of 180,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,061,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $48.07. 567,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,147. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.96 and a one year high of $51.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.93.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.