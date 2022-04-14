Short Interest in Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Rises By 600.0%

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kingdee International Software Group from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS:KGDEY traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $204.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 42. Kingdee International Software Group has a 1-year low of $163.36 and a 1-year high of $388.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.57.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

