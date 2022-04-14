Short Interest in Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Declines By 90.2%

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the March 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KIGRY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.62. 42,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,385. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.85.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KIGRY. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kion Group from €102.00 ($110.87) to €92.00 ($100.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

