Short Interest in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Drops By 62.9%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Leonardo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Leonardo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FINMY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.37. 23,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,332. Leonardo has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $5.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Leonardo ( OTCMKTS:FINMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter.

Leonardo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue services, security services, energy services, and utility, as well as provides support and training services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.