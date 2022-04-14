Short Interest in Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Drops By 80.0%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Li Ning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

LNNGY traded up $6.23 on Thursday, reaching $201.23. 6,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,904. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.85. Li Ning has a 52-week low of $161.00 and a 52-week high of $348.89.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

