Short Interest in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Increases By 780.3%

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a growth of 780.3% from the March 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:LMACA traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.95. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,040. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. Liberty Media Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 10.3% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,037,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after buying an additional 96,534 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,404 shares during the period. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

