Short Interest in Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Decreases By 81.4%

Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,393,100 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the March 15th total of 7,477,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:MPCMF remained flat at $$1.46 during trading hours on Thursday. Mapletree Commercial Trust has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mapletree Commercial Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Mapletree Commercial Trust is a Singapore-focused real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that invests on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate related assets.

