Short Interest in Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Decreases By 73.5%

Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 73.5% from the March 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Medacta Group from CHF 152 to CHF 124 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEDGF remained flat at $$124.00 during midday trading on Thursday. Medacta Group has a fifty-two week low of $124.00 and a fifty-two week high of $124.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.95.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and neurosurgical medical devices Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

