Short Interest in Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Increases By 140.0%

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITSY traded up $10.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $506.60. 3,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,386. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $368.00 and a fifty-two week high of $577.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $523.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.50.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $24.80 EPS for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $27.93 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 95.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

