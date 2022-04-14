Short Interest in Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Rises By 433.3%

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of MSLOY traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $12.00. 698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73.

Get Mitsui O.S.K. Lines alerts:

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. engages in the marine transportation business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy Transport Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses. Its fleet consists of dry bulk carriers for the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizer, and salt and steel products; crude oil tankers; tankers that transport refined petroleum products, such as gas oils, naphtha, and gasoline; chemical tankers that transport liquid chemical products; methanol carriers; and LPG carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.