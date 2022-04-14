Short Interest in Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Rises By 433.3%

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of MSLOY traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $12.00. 698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MSLOY)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.