Short Interest in Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Rises By 201.5%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 201.5% from the March 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of GASNY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.36. 14,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,696. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.
About Naturgy Energy Group
Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.
