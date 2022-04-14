Short Interest in Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Rises By 201.5%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 201.5% from the March 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of GASNY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.36. 14,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,696. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €22.70 ($24.67) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Naturgy Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Naturgy Energy Group from €24.70 ($26.85) to €26.40 ($28.70) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $18.10.

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

