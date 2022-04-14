Short Interest in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Declines By 94.2%

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decrease of 94.2% from the March 15th total of 525,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 887,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GBR stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.06. 528,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,687. New Concept Energy has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $9.41.

Separately, TheStreet lowered New Concept Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of New Concept Energy by 340.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Concept Energy by 72.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

New Concept Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. It owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

