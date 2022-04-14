Short Interest in OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH) Decreases By 65.8%

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 65.8% from the March 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

NASDAQ OFSSH traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002. OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $25.75.

